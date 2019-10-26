Heaton Park heritage tramway reopens after crowdfunded repairs
- 26 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A heritage tramway that was closed after overhead cables were stolen has reopened, following a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for repairs.
Manchester's Heaton Park Tramway was shut "indefinitely" in September after copper wiring was taken by thieves.
However, a fundraising drive raised £5,400 to pay for new cables, which tramway chairman Keith Whitmore said were then fitted "within days".
The tramway, which opened in 1903, has run as a heritage service since 1980.