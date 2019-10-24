Image copyright LDRS Image caption The council had twice deferred a decision on the homes plan

A move to build 134 homes has been approved, after twice being deferred over flooding fears.

Persimmon Homes originally submitted plans in 2017 for properties on land off Hazelbadge Road, Poynton.

The site had been allocated for homes in Cheshire East Council's local plan, but flooding at Poynton Brook prompted concerns.

Planning officers had recommended the scheme for approval, despite 260 letters of objection.

Residents had raised fears of flooding, as well as noise, air pollution and the safety of children at a nearby school.

Some councillors doubted whether the development was appropriate, with surface water from the development due to be drained into Poynton Brook which burst its banks in the summer, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

But Adele Jacques, representing Persimmon, said "there would have been an improvement" because of the development's drainage scheme at the brook.