Several injured in McDonald's stabbing in Harpurhey
- 23 October 2019
Several people have been injured after a stabbing in a McDonald's in north Manchester, police have said.
A police cordon is in place at the scene after officers were called to the fast food restaurant near Harpurhey Shopping Centre on Rochdale Road.
The attack, which happened at 14:35 BST, is not being linked to terrorism and inquiries are ongoing, said Greater Manchester Police.
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.