Police remain at the scene on Rochdale Road in Harpurhey

Several people have been injured after a stabbing in a McDonald's in north Manchester, police have said.

A police cordon is in place at the scene after officers were called to the fast food restaurant near Harpurhey Shopping Centre on Rochdale Road.

The attack, which happened at 14:35 BST, is not being linked to terrorism and inquiries are ongoing, said Greater Manchester Police.

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.