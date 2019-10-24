Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died on Wednesday

A woman struck by a car while she was using a pelican crossing has died.

The 44-year-old woman was hit by a blue Audi S4 in Yorkshire Street, Rochdale, at about 14:30 BST on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The woman was treated in hospital for serious injuries but she died on Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

GMP is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the force.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have been around Yorkshire Street at the time and can recall seeing a blue Audi S4 travelling at speed to come forward with information," PC Neil Pennington said.