Image copyright Google Image caption Indecent images of children were found at HMP Forest Bank in Salford

Indecent images of children have been found in a prison.

Police received a report the images had been in possession of an inmate at HMP Forest Bank in Salford on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police's sex offender management unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

The BBC has contacted Sodexo, which runs the Category B male prison that has 1,436 inmates, but it is yet to comment on the find.

A critical inspection of the jail by HM Inspectorate of Prisons in May found it was "well-led, competent and confident" but there were hundreds of violent "prisoner-on-prisoner" attacks which had left a third of inmates feeling unsafe.