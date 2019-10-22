Image copyright GMP Image caption Some cars parked on residential streets have been vandalised

Almost 50 vehicles have been removed from residential streets in Manchester and nearly 3,000 fines issued in a crackdown on holidaymakers' cars parked near the city's airport.

Last year, the city council set up a dedicated enforcement team to deal with issues caused by "rogue" meet-and-greet companies leaving cars in Wythenshawe.

According to figures seen by the BBC, the council has made 25,000 callouts.

But some residents say the crackdown has not made any difference.

Manchester Airport has scrapped free drop-offs outside terminals and the railway station, with drivers now charged unless they use a free drop-off parking area about a mile away from the terminals.

The council has also asked residents to report any issues after some cars parked for long periods were vandalised.

'Always chocker'

But Steph Emmanuel, from the Woodhouse Park area, said the parked cars remain "a hell of a problem. We can't move anywhere".

"Try and get a pram past on the pavement. You just can't, it's always chocker," she said.

Neighbour Georgina Robinson said: "They say they can park anywhere because they pay road tax and there are no double yellow lines."

Some people "can get aggressive, so it can be intimidating", she added.

Image caption Almost 50 vehicles have been removed from residential roads

Adam Jupp, from Manchester Airport, said: "We're working with the council on a scheme to publicise firms with secure parking so people can make an informed choice.

"We've also been working with the city's highways team on changes to the road layout - yellow lines and closing off one-way streets - to hopefully disrupt some of this behaviour."

Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar, executive member for neighbourhoods, said: "This problem has not gone away and there is still work to be done, but I am confident the message is starting to sink in. Wythenshawe cannot be treated as an overflow car park."