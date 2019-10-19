Image copyright Google Image caption The child was found at a property on Cross Lane in Radcliffe

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a baby girl.

The one-year-old was found by emergency services at a house on Cross Lane, Radcliffe on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Jamie Chadwick, 21, of Cross Lane, has been charged with murder. Chelsea Crilly, 19, of Warwick Road, Atherton has been charged with allowing the death or serious harm of a child.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.