Image caption Armed police were seen amid a heavy police presence outside the shopping centre

Manchester's Arndale Centre has been sealed off amid reports of a man with a knife - one week after several people were stabbed there.

Armed police were called to the shopping centre earlier.

Greater Manchester Police said a man had been arrested and there was "not believed to be a wider threat to the community."

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said crews attended but there had been no casualties.

Image caption One person has been arrested

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the arrested man remained in custody for questioning.

A force statement added: "Police remain in attendance at Manchester Arndale Centre following reports of a man with a knife."

Police are remaining in the area to reassure the public, the force added.

The alert came one week after five people were stabbed at the centre.

Last week people ran screaming away from the centre after a man "lunged" and attacked a 19-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, and another woman.

Two others were hurt, but none of the injuries were said to be life-threatening.

A 40-year-old man was detained under the Mental Health Act.