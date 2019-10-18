Image copyright Google Image caption The child died in hospital after being discovered at a property on Cross Lane in Radcliffe

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a one-year-old girl.

The girl died in hospital after emergency services were called to a property on Cross Lane, Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, at about 14:25 BST on Wednesday.

A woman, 19, has also been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Greater Manchester Police described the death as "truly devastating".

Supt Chris Bridge said:"Specially trained police officers are with the family and are doing everything they can to support them through this dreadful time.

He added the force was "working hard to understand what course of events led to the death of an innocent baby girl".