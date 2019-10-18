Image copyright Google Image caption Crook's deceit came to light during a routine audit

A school finance officer who stole £27,000 in dinner money, payments for trips and cash raised for charity to fund online gambling has been jailed.

Yvonne Crook, 44, failed to bank money collected at Abraham Moss Community School in Crumpsall, Manchester between January 2012 and September 2016.

Prosecutors said Crook, who was at the school for 23 years, had deposited some of the money into a gambling account.

She was jailed for two years and eight months at Manchester Crown Court.

The 44-year-old, of Thomas Street in Atherton, was responsible for banking money collected from pupils and parents at the school, as well as about £1,400 raised during charity events, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

However, during a routine audit at the end of the 2016 school year, it emerged £8,000 was missing from the school dinner account.

A full audit found more than £27,000 had been taken over a four-year period.

Crook pleaded guilty to possession of cheque books for use in fraud, theft of cash between January 2013 and September 2016 and theft of cash raised for charity between December 2012 and September 2016.

Speaking after sentencing, the CPS's Kim Irving said when the 44-year-old's bank accounts were scrutinised, numerous cash deposits, along with several payments to an online gambling site, were found.

Crook "abused [her] position of trust by stealing parents' hard-earned money which had been paid to the school for the pupils' wellbeing," she said, adding: "She even went a step further by stealing money intended for charities supporting vulnerable people all over the world."