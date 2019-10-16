Image copyright Google Image caption Officers executed warrants in Failsworth and Newton Heath in Greater Manchester

A gang of drug dealers believed to be using guns and grenades have been targeted in dawn raids by police.

Twelve people, aged between 22 and 54, were arrested as warrants were executed in Manchester, Oldham and Liverpool.

A police spokesman said nine men and three women were held on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs, money laundering and firearms offences.

Greater Manchester Police Insp Anthony Norman said anyone with information about the gang should contact police.

The raids were carried out at properties on Falside Walk and Pirie Walk in Newton Heath, Warwick Road and Medlock Road in Failsworth, Parkview Road and Camelford Road in Gillmos,s and Parkhill Road in Dingle.