A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed on a bus in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said the attack at 16:00 BST happened on Wilmslow Road, which is known locally as "Curry Mile".

The teenager's injuries are not thought to be life threatening and officers said it was an "isolated incident".

A spokesperson for the force said there was "not believed to be any threat to the wider public" and inquiries were ongoing.