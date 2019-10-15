Manchester

Teenage boy stabbed on bus on Wilmslow Road in Manchester

  • 15 October 2019
Magic Bus Image copyright Matt Shingler
Image caption Police sealed off the 142 bus after the stabbing on Wilmslow Road

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed on a bus in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said the attack at 16:00 BST happened on Wilmslow Road, which is known locally as "Curry Mile".

The teenager's injuries are not thought to be life threatening and officers said it was an "isolated incident".

A spokesperson for the force said there was "not believed to be any threat to the wider public" and inquiries were ongoing.

