Newton Heath shooting: Gunman fires shot at taxi
- 15 October 2019
A gunman fired a shot at a taxi before ramming the moving cab with his car.
The shooting took place on Harmer Close, Newton Heath, at 15:05 BST on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Police said the gunman then got into a light-coloured Audi car and drove after the taxi before smashing into it.
The driver and passenger inside the cab were shaken but not injured. The shooting is being treated as an isolated incident, the force said.