Image copyright GMP Image caption The handwritten note was left on the windscreen of a police car in the city centre

A young boy has thanked police for "saving our lives and keeping us safe" following the stabbings at Manchester's Arndale Centre.

The handwritten note was left on the windscreen of a police patrol car in the city centre on Saturday.

Insp Jon Middleton said the card, written by a boy named Adam, acted as "a great reminder to us of why we do what we do".

The force has urged the boy to get in touch so he can visit the station.

Writing on Twitter, Insp Middleton said: "We would love to meet you and you could sit in a police car and try on some of the equipment, although I'm afraid we can't let you play with a Taser."

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption The note included a drawing of an officer and his equipment

A 19-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man and another woman were injured during the stabbing at the shopping complex on Friday.

Two others were hurt, but none of the injuries is thought to be life-threatening.

A 40-year-old man was detained under the Mental Health Act.