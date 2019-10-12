A 14-year-old boy has died after crashing a car that was being chased by police.

He died in hospital early on Saturday morning following a pursuit in Greater Manchester on Friday.

Officers had tried to stop a Fiat 500 they believed was stolen in Golborne, between Warrington and Wigan.

After a short chase the car crashed into two others. The boy who died had been driving. His passengers, aged 14 and 15, were also taken to hospital.

The older boy is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

Sergeant Jon McColl, of Greater Manchester Police, expressed his sympathies to the dead boy's family.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed of the crash.