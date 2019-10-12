Image copyright JOHN GREENHALGH Image caption The suspect was apprehended by police in Corporation Street near to the Arndale Centre

A man arrested on suspicion of terror offences after three people were stabbed in Manchester has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

A man walked into the city's Arndale Centre at 11:15 BST on Friday and began attacking shoppers.

Three people were stabbed and two others were hurt when a man with a large knife started "lunging" at people, according to police.

None of the injuries was thought to be life-threatening.

A man in his 50s, a 19-year-old woman and another woman were rushed to hospital with stab wounds.

Two unarmed police community support officers attempted to confront the assailant who chased them as they called for urgent assistance.

Witnesses described a scene of horror as shoppers sought refuge in stores.

Within five minutes, the knifeman was challenged and detained by armed officers in nearby Corporation Street at the side of Marks & Spencer.

A 40-year-old man from the Manchester area was arrested on suspicion of assault and then re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism.

Police later said he was detained under the Mental Health Act following an assessment "by specialist doctors".

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We do not know the motivation for this terrible attack. It appears random, is certainly brutal and of course extremely frightening for anyone who witnessed it.

"At this time we do not believe that there is anyone else involved in this attack but we will be constantly keeping this under review.

"We have specially trained officers supporting those injured from the attack.

"We'll have increased patrols, including armed patrols, in the city centre this weekend."

He appealed for anyone who was in the Arndale at the time to send any images or footage taken from the scene via the force's website.