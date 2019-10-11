Image copyright Peter McDermott/Geograph Image caption The Fallowfield Loop is a popular walking and cycling route in Manchester

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a year-long series of sexual assaults on a popular off-road cycle route.

He was held in May after a number of lone women, many of whom were jogging, were attacked on the Fallowfield Loop, in Manchester.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, will appear at Manchester's Youth Court on Wednesday.

He has been charged with six counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted sexual assault.

The Fallowfield Loop is an off-road cycle and walking route on a former railway line which stretches from Chorlton-cum-Hardy to Gorton.