Image copyright Google Image caption The robbers sprayed household cleaner in the eyes of an 81-year-old woman

An elderly woman was sprayed in her eyes with household cleaner during a robbery in her Manchester home where jewellery valued at £12,000 was stolen.

Three masked men used screwdrivers to enter the house on Manley Road, Whalley Range at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday, police said.

The suspects threatened the 81-year-old woman, sprayed her with the substance and stole cash and gold jewellery.

Police said the attack was "despicable" and "terrifying" for the victim.

The woman suffered irritation to her eyes but was otherwise uninjured.

Det Sgt Nicola Walton said: "The woman was subjected to a terrifying attack in her own home and while she wasn't seriously injured she has been left incredibly shaken by what happened.

"Targeting an elderly woman like this is nothing short of despicable, and we are determined to find those responsible for such a cowardly burglary."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.