Image copyright Libyan Interior Ministry Image caption Hashem Abedi was extradited from Libya to the UK in July

The younger brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has denied murdering the 22 victims of the attack.

Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a suicide vest as music fans left an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more, on 22 May 2017.

His brother Hashem, 22, is charged with 22 counts of murder and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

Mr Abedi, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody and is due to go on trial on 13 January at the Old Bailey.

He is also charged with one count of attempted murder for all the other victims of the attack.

Each murder victim's name was read out as the charges were put to Hashem Abedi, with the defendant responding "not guilty" 22 times.

It took six minutes to read the 24 count indictment.

Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Eilidh MacLeod, Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

Hashem Abedi, who was born and raised in Manchester, was extradited to the UK from Libya in July.

He was remanded in custody until the trial.