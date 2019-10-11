Ann Marie Pomphret stables murder: Husband guilty
A man who battered his wife to death with a crowbar during a row has been found guilty of her murder.
Ann Marie Pomphret, 49, was struck 30 times by her husband David at the stables they owned in Warrington, Cheshire, on 2 November.
Mr Pomphret, 51, admitted killing his wife, but denied murder on the grounds of a temporary loss of control.
Liverpool Crown Court heard he had been abused by his "highly volatile" wife.