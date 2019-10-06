Two men dead after car hits wall in Whitefield, Bury
Two men have died after the car they were in hit a wall in the early hours.
The silver Vauxhall Astra hit a road sign before crashing into a nearby wall in Bury Old Road in Whitefield, Bury, Greater Manchester.
One man died at the scene of the 01:30 BST crash, while the other died later in hospital.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed to anyone with information or dashcam footage of the car to contact them.
A GMP spokesperson said: "The second man was taken to hospital and despite the best efforts of emergency staff, was also sadly pronounced dead a short time later."