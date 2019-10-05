Image copyright GMP Image caption The driver of the lime green sports car was given a summons to appear in court

A driver allegedly found carrying a child in the footwell of his two-seater Lamborghini sports car was stopped by police.

The motorist was pulled over at about 11:45 BST on Manchester Road in Bolton.

Greater Manchester Police said he was given a summons to appear at court on suspicion of having no insurance and carrying a passenger in a dangerous manner.

An image of the lime green sports car was shared by the force on Twitter.