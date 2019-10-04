Image copyright Broughton House Image caption RAF serviceman Oswald Dixon died at the age of 100 at a care home for veterans

A care home is calling for people to attend the funeral of a 100-year-old World War Two veteran from Jamaica with no known relatives in the UK.

Former RAF serviceman Oswald Dixon died on 25 September at Broughton House in Salford, Greater Manchester.

His funeral, at Agecroft Cemetery and Crematorium in Swinton on 9 October, will be a celebration of his life and achievements.

Mr Dixon "will be missed" said a care home spokesman.

Image copyright Broughton House Image caption Oswald Dixon celebrated his 100th birthday in April at a Caribbean-themed party held in his honour

"At his 100th birthday celebration, Oswald stated that he 'always tried to live life as it should be lived, by doing things for other people'.

"His warm character will be missed by everyone", said Chris Lindsay, chief executive at Broughton House.

Mr Dixon, who was the oldest resident at the nursing home, joined the RAF in Kingston, Jamaica, in November 1944 as a flight mechanic and moved to Britain before World War Two ended.

Some 10,000 people left their families and homes in Caribbean colonies to join the British armed forces, working behind the scenes and on the frontline to defeat the Nazis.

Image copyright Broughton House Image caption Oswald Dixon received a letter from the Queen to mark his 100th birthday

The aircraftman, who was born in April 1919 - a year after the RAF was formed, served during the war and remained in the service to teach new recruits until he retired.

He moved to Broughton House, which is a charity and nursing home for veterans, in May 2015 due to illness and his deteriorating sight.

His funeral is due to take place at 14:20 BST on 9 October.