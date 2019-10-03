Image caption Manchester Airport said more than 5,000 roles were on offer at its jobs fair for former Thomas Cook staff.

Hundreds of former Thomas Cook employees flocked to a huge jobs fair staged at Manchester Airport.

Married couples and families made redundant following the travel firm's collapse last month were among those attending the event.

The airport - which was Thomas Cook Airlines' biggest base - said that more than 5,000 vacancies were available.

Similar events for former Thomas Cook staff are being held across the country.

About 9,000 staff in the UK were left jobless when the business failed to secure a last-ditch rescue deal.

A mix of airlines, hotels, and retail companies that are based at the airport attended the jobs fair.

Image caption Stuart and Stephanie Shires both lost their jobs at Thomas Cook

Husband and wife Stephanie and Stuart Shires were among those at the Manchester event, held at the Runway Visitor Park.

Stephanie, 37, said she was "devastated" when she found out about their employer's collapse.

The Oldham couple married in April after meeting at work 12 years ago. The airline flew their wedding party out to Orlando, where the ceremony was held.

"It's obviously sentimental for us as well. It's just sad," Stephanie said, describing what had happened as a "rollercoaster of emotions".

She described the jobs fair as "overwhelming and very humbling".

"It's very hard to get out there into the big world. We have to dust ourselves down and start again."

Image caption Holly Corcoran and mother Hazel both lost their jobs at the travel firm

Also attending the jobs fair were mother and daughter Hazel and Holly Corcoran.

Hazel said she had been working for Thomas Cook for the past 28 years, and her daughter Holly for four years.

Hazel described the first stage of unemployment as "a bit of a mourning week".

"We were just trying to absorb what had happened," she said.

Holly - who said her mother had supported her in following in her footsteps - said she was "open-minded" following the collapse, and would consider moving away from the travel industry "and seeing what's out there".

'Hopeful'

Meanwhile, another long-serving Thomas Cook employee attending the jobs fair was Helen Holyoak.

She had worked as cabin crew based at Manchester Airport for the last 22 years.

Helen is still assisting with the repatriation flights, and was on standby during the event.

"I have my uniform in the back of my car," she explained.

The 48-year-old said she was "hopeful" and "trying to be positive" about the future.

"When you've been sort of cocooned for so many years in the same job, you're blinkered aren't you?

"You've got to be positive and look towards the future."

Image caption Angela Pearson had been working for Thomas Cook for 28 years

Angela Pearson, who had worked for the company for 28 years, said: "Poor old Tom [Thomas Cook]" would be "turning in his grave".

"I will work in some capacity absolutely. Maybe it is an opportunity for a new beginning.

"We have got something to offer so why would we not be working?"