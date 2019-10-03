Image copyright Police handout Image caption Ann Marie Pomphret was found with head injuries

A husband who beat his wife to death with a crowbar "deserved a medal" for putting up with her, his mother-in-law has told a court.

Ann Marie Pomphret, 49, was found at stables she and her husband David owned in Warrington, Cheshire, on 2 November.

Mr Pomphret, 51, denies murder but admits manslaughter due to a "loss of self-control".

In a statement read in court, Mrs Pomphret's mother said: "He deserved a medal for putting up with Marie."

Carol Buckley added: "David was an angel. I could not have wished for a better son-in-law or dad for Megan."

She said the couple married in 1997 and described her daughter as the "driving force" in the relationship.

Ms Buckley said her daughter could easily "take the huff", blocking her on Facebook over something she had said, and that three years before her death she had been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome which can affect a person's social skills.

In a statement read at Liverpool Crown Court, Ms Buckley's partner Kenneth Crane described Mrs Buckley as "a Jekyll and Hyde character".

"She was like a volcano. She could erupt at any time without warning," he said.

"I would describe David as a very quiet bloke. He would never talk or chat."

'Loss of temper'

The family lived on Masefield Drive in Warrington and also owned some nearby land on Old Alder Lane, where they kept horses.

Mr Pomphret rang 999 on 2 November claiming to have found his wife lying in a pool of blood at their stables, telling the call-handler: "There is brain and blood everywhere."

The technology expert with Barclays was arrested the day after and protested his innocence before being released.

He was re-arrested six months later and charged with murder.

A post-mortem examination found his wife died from severe head injuries caused by more than 30 blows to her head with a crowbar.

Gordon Cole QC, prosecuting, told the jury Mrs Pomphret's death was not through a temporary loss of control by her husband but due to his "loss of temper".

The trial continues.