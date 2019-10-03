Image copyright Google Image caption One of the robberies happened at a property on York Avenue in Prestwich

Two women were tied up in their own homes during two "terrifying" robberies that have been linked by police.

A 77-year-old woman was confronted by a masked man on her landing in York Avenue, Prestwich, Greater Manchester, at about 06:50 BST on Monday .

The following morning, a 28-year-old woman was woken by a man in her bedroom in Bury New Road, Salford, at about 04:30 BST.

Both victims had their hands and feet tied up but were not injured.

'Incredibly shaken'

The suspect managed to flee from both houses with cash, bank cards, jewellery, a phone and a laptop.

He is described as white, about 5ft 10in (1.77m) and of average to stocky build. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing dark clothing.

Det Insp Chris Mannion said: "Both women were subjected to terrifying attacks in their own home and while they weren't injured, they have been left incredibly shaken by their ordeals."