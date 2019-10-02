Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The suspicious package was found at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday

Rochdale football stadium has been evacuated after police were called to deal with a suspicious package.

Officers attended Spotland stadium in Rochdale shortly after 15:00 BST after receiving reports of the discovery.

All staff were safely moved out and the ground has been closed, said a spokesman for the club.

A cordon is in place and there are a number of road closures in the nearby area, said police.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area where possible.