Rochdale football stadium evacuated due to suspicious package

  • 2 October 2019
Rochdale stadium Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The suspicious package was found at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday

Rochdale football stadium has been evacuated after police were called to deal with a suspicious package.

Officers attended Spotland stadium in Rochdale shortly after 15:00 BST after receiving reports of the discovery.

All staff were safely moved out and the ground has been closed, said a spokesman for the club.

A cordon is in place and there are a number of road closures in the nearby area, said police.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area where possible.

