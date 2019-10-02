Image copyright Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire covered an area 80m by 40m

A fire has engulfed a derelict school in Higher Blackley, Manchester.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the former site of Camberwell Park School on Bank House Road at about 01:00 BST.

A police cordon is in place around the scene and firefighters are expected to remain in the area throughout the day.

The fire service said it was "too early at this stage to speculate about a cause", adding it had been a "tough few hours" for firefighters.

Residents in the area are encouraged to take care if travelling and to keep the windows and doors of houses and vehicles closed.