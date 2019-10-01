Image copyright Pankhurst Centre Image caption Sash windows have been broken in the break in

The former home of suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst which is now a museum dedicated to women's suffrage has been vandalised in a break-in.

The Pankhurst Centre in Manchester where Ms Pankhurst founded the suffragette movement was broken into on Monday night.

Gail Heath, chief executive of the Pankhurst Trust, said they were "heartbroken".

The charity has launched an appeal to fund "urgent repairs".

Damage was caused to sash windows, soft furnishing and suffragette costumes, said a spokeswoman who said upgrades to the alarm system, CCTV system and lighting were also urgently needed.

"We are heartbroken that the Pankhurst Centre, which symbolises so much in the campaign for women's equality should suffer this setback," said Ms Heath.

"We are already a museum fighting for our future, our current survival depends upon the support of volunteers and donations, with no public funding in place."

Last year, a group of MPs unsuccessfully called on the government to fund the centre last year as it was "incredibly precarious".

Image copyright The Pankhurst Centre Image caption The centre currently receives no public funding

Emmeline Pankhurst founded the Women's Social and Political Union - later becoming known as the suffragettes - at the building at 60-62 Nelson Street in 1903.

Ms Heath said the break-in happened just days before a series of events to mark the anniversary of founding of the suffragette movement on 10 October.

However, she added: "We will continue with the planned programme of activities, galvanised by the persistence of spirit of the suffragettes, as this is the only way we know how."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Funding at the centre was described by MPs last year as "incredibly precarious"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Events planned to celebrate the anniversary of the suffragette movement will go ahead

The centre is also home to Manchester Women's Aid.

A statue was unveiled of Emmeline Pankhurst in Manchester in December to mark a centenary since British women first voted in a general election.