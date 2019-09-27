Image copyright GMP/PA Image caption Michelle Pearson died on 25 August 20 months after her children died in an arson attack

A funeral is to take place for a mother who died 20 months after four of her children were killed in an arson attack.

Michelle Pearson was severely injured in the firebombing of her home in Walkden, Salford, in December 2017.

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother Brandon, eight, and sisters Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, were killed in the blaze.

Ms Pearson's funeral will be at the church where a service was held for her four children last September.

She was too unwell to attend their funeral at St Paul's Church in Walkden in September 2018 after spending four months in a coma.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ms Pearson's children Brandon, Lacie, Demi and Lia were all killed in the blaze

Zak Bolland, 23, and David Worrall, 26, were both given four life sentences for the children's murder in May 2018.