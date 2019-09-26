Image copyright Heaton Park Tramway Image caption The tram line operates through Heaton Park in north Manchester

A vandalised heritage railway could be saved after Greater Manchester's tram network offered to replace stolen overhead cables.

Manchester's Heaton Park Tramway was been closed "indefinitely" after the electrical wiring was stolen on Tuesday.

Metrolink has now said it will provide cable which may be suitable for the century-old volunteer-run route.

A crowdfunding page for the tramway has raised more than £4,500.

Image copyright Heaton Park Tramway Image caption The tram line's history dates back to 1903

Transport for Greater Manchester said so long as the wire was suitable staff from Metrolink would help with the installation.

And if the wire was unsuitable the operator said it would help to source a replacement from elsewhere.

Councillor Luthfur Rahman earlier said: "We condemn this callous theft."