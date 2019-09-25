Image copyright Greater Manchester Police

A former special constable who used Snapchat to sexually abuse teenage girls has been jailed.

Stephen Godridge was serving for Greater Manchester Police when he was arrested in October 2016.

The 26-year-old, of Masefield Drive, Farnworth, pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

He received two separate sentences of four years and nine months - to run concurrently to each other.

Preston Crown Court was told that the investigation into his offending found that he would befriend teenage girls on the social media app, make efforts to meet up with them, and when he did, he would sexually abuse his victims.

'Depraved individual'

The court heard the charges against him related to two victims, both aged 15. None of the offences were committed while on-duty and were not related to his role.

Godridge was suspended from duty following his arrest, and later resigned from the force.

Det Insp Neil Lawless, of GMP's Wigan district, described Godridge as a "depraved individual" and commended the "bravery and courage" of his victims coming forward.

He said the case highlighted the "potential dangers" modern-day social networking sites can pose.

An NSPCC spokesperson described the "vile obsession and manipulation" towards Godridge's victims as "utterly repulsive," adding that it's urging the Government to take action to protect children from "online predators".