Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption The victims were just children when they were subjected to appalling sexual exploitation, the CPS says

Three men who "preyed" on and sexually abused vulnerable children have been jailed and another man detained in a young offenders institution.

The gang groomed and sexually exploited three victims - aged from 12 to 15 - between 2016 and 2018 in Manchester.

Parizian Calin, 20, Sebastian Baltatu, 18, and Adrian Calin, 20, all pleaded not guilty. They received 13 years, three years and 12 months respectfully.

Ilie Baltatu, 22, admitted seven sex offences was jailed for eight years.

One of the victims - who was 12 when the abuse started - was raped by Sebastian Baltatu and was then also raped repeatedly by Parizian Calin, who was also known as David, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

GMP said he also facilitated other men to rape her.

Ilie Baltatu - also known as Danny - used social media to prey on the same girl before inciting her to engage in sexual activity and sexually assaulted her whilst she was under the age of 13, GMP said.

The following year, police said he groomed a different girl aged 13 before having sex with her on three different occasions - and abducting her on one occasion.

'Appalling sexual exploitation'

Parizian Calin, of Slade Lane, Levenshulme, was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of four counts of rape of a girl under 13, two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and sexual assault of a child under 13.

Ilie Baltatu, pleaded guilty to offences including grooming, detaining a child without lawful authority, three counts of sexual activity with a child, causing or inciting a child over 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault on a child over 13.

Sebastian Baltatu was found guilty of raping a child under 13.

Adrian Calin, of Grasmere Street, Longsight, was detained for 12 months in young offenders institution after he was convicted of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Supt Rebecca Boyce of GMP said the young victims "suffered the most unimaginable and traumatic abuse".

Lisa O'Neill, from the Crown Prosecution Service said all of the men "deliberately targeted and groomed the young victims... because they were underage and because of their vulnerability".

"The victims were just children when they were subjected to appalling sexual exploitation."

All four were ordered to sign the sex offenders register and Parizian Calin, Ilie and Sebastian Baltatu were subjected to a sexual harm prevention order.