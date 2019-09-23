Image copyright @weatherjunkie85 Image caption Trains, trams and buses are currently suspended

Manchester Airport train station has been evacuated and a man detained after reports of a suspicious package.

Greater Manchester Police said bomb disposal officers were on their way to the station and a cordon had been put in place.

All trains, trams and buses are currently suspended to and from the station.

People have been asked to follow directions from officers and the force said it was carrying out inquiries.

Network Rail said it had no timescale for when the station would reopen and that passengers travelling to the airport should make alternative arrangements.