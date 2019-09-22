Manchester

Driver dies after crashing into post in Oldham

  • 22 September 2019
Greengate Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The driver was found with serious injuries on Greengate Street, Oldham

A driver has died after his car crashed into a concrete post.

Emergency services found the man in Greengate Street, Oldham, at about 02:30 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officer said they were investigating the circumstances around the man's death.

