Image caption The victim was sitting in a parked Range Rover on Bickershaw Lane

A man in his 50s suffered life-changing injuries after being shot in Wigan in a "targeted attack", police have said.

He was sitting in a parked Range Rover on Bickershaw Lane at about 16:20 BST on Thursday when a black Audi pulled up alongside.

A single shot was fired from a shotgun, hitting him in the arm and hand before the Audi left the scene.

Police said extra patrols had been deployed in the area in a bid to reassure the public.

The victim was taken to hospital where was said to be in a stable condition, police confirmed.

Supt Chris Bridge said it was an "extremely reckless act".

He said: "We believe the man was deliberately targeted but our investigations are at an early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive for the shooting.

"We appreciate that incidents like this cause a lot of concern locally and we would like to reassure the public that extra patrols are in the area and if they have any concerns they should speak to an officer.

"Our priority is to find those responsible and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, has dash-cam footage or has information which could assist us to share it as soon as possible."

Police said a black Audi A3 was seen in the area about an hour before the shooting.