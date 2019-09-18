Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Hisham Muhammad allegedly hoarded an arsenal of weapons

A modified drone seized from an Islamic State supporter's home could have been used to launch a terrorist attack, an aerospace expert has told a jury.

Hisham Muhammad, 25, of Bury, Greater Manchester allegedly hoarded an arsenal of weapons and the drone for a "lone wolf" attack, the Old Bailey has heard.

Trevor Birch, a military aircraft specialist, was asked to assess the "prototype" drone attachment.

Mr Muhammad denies engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism.

The 25-year-old is accused of plotting to attack an Army barracks with a modified drone.

Jurors were shown the homemade drone attachment, which had lollipop sticks attached to an electrical component with black tape and various wires, which was found at Mr Muhammad's home in Victoria Avenue, Whitefield.

Mr Birch was asked to analyse the model as well as notes and drawings seized from the defendant's home.

The aerospace expert told the jury a "significant effort" had been spent on "research and development" aimed at releasing one or more "expendable stores" from a model aircraft.

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption A number of knives were found in Mr Muhammad's house, the jury has been told

Mr Birch told the jury that "expendable stores" was another way of saying bomb, missile or pyrotechnic.

But Bernard Richmond QC, representing Mr Muhammad, argued that "expendable stores" were not necessarily harmful.

"For example, children have toy drones which can drop parachutes," he said.

Mr Muhammad's cousin Faisal Abu Ahmad, 24, is also on trial, accused of failing to alert authorities of the alleged attack plan.

The trial continues.