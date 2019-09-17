Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Hisham Muhammad denies engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism

An Islamic State supporter suspected of plotting a drone attack on the British Army or police had "ninja eggs" filled with glass shards and chilli powder, a court heard.

Hisham Muhammad, 25, allegedly hoarded an arsenal of knives, machetes and bear claws for a "lone wolf" attack.

The Old Bailey heard the two painted glass eggs were also seized by police during a search on his house.

Mr Muhammad denies engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism.

Jurors were shown photos of the glass eggs which were allegedly found at the address in Victoria Avenue, Whitefield, Bury, Greater Manchester.

Forensic scientist Robert Lewis told the jury that the eggs contained an orange or brown powder with a strong spicy scent, as well as shards of glass likely to be from a drinking vessel.

The first egg contained 16.6 grams of the powder and the second contained 5.4 grams.

Dr Lewis told jurors that the powder contained chemicals which would cause "extreme irritation" to the eyes and other parts of the body.

"If this type of chemical got into your eye, your body would produce tears," he said.

Prosecutor Anne Whyte QC had told the court that the eggs could be used as a disorientating device in combination with the other weapons found.

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption A number of knives were among the suspicious items allegedly found in Hisham Muhammad's house

Mr Muhammad is accused of planning to attack a military or police target in a drone and knife attack.

His cousin Faisal Abu Ahmad, 24, has pleaded not guilty to failing to alert authorities of the alleged attack plan.

The case continues.