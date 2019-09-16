Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption John Rimmer's family said they were left "shocked and deeply saddened" by his death

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 54-year-old man in Greater Manchester.

John Rimmer died in hospital on 6 September, almost a week after suffering serious head injuries in Rochdale.

Mohammed Faisal Ubaid, 44, of Denver Road, also in Rochdale, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court earlier.

He was scheduled to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday.