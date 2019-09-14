Image copyright GMP Image caption Detectives have released a CCTV image of the last known sighting of John Rimmer

Police investigating the death of a man who was attacked in Rochdale have released a CCTV image as they continue to appeal for information.

John Rimmer, 54, died on 6 September two days after suffering serious head injuries, police said.

A 44-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, remains in custody for questioning.

A 42-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman have been re-arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They had been held on suspicion of assault.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and have released a CCTV image of the last known sighting of Mr Rimmer.

He was seen at around 16:45 BST on Wednesday 4 September on Hogarth Road in Kirkholt.

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin said: "I'd urge anyone in the area to take a good look at this picture and think back to whether they saw John.

"If you think you saw John it could really help us piece together what happened and provide his family with some answers."

Relatives said Mr Rimmer was a "kind soul" who was "loved by everyone who ever knew him".