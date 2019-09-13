Manchester

John Rimmer death: Man, 44, arrested on suspicion of murder

  • 13 September 2019
John Rimmer Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT
Image caption John Rimmer's family said they have been left "shocked and deeply saddened"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an attack in Rochdale.

John Rimmer, 54, died on 6 September almost a week after suffering serious head injuries.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

Relatives said Mr Rimmer said he was a "kind soul" who was "loved by everyone who ever knew him".

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin said: "This was a violent incident that has left John's family and friends devastated."

He added: "We know the answers lie within the community and I would urge anyone who has any information to do the right thing and come forward to police, so that we can give John's family the answers they deserve."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites