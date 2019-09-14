Image copyright Mark Walsh Image caption The store was badly damaged, but nobody was injured

A man has been arrested following the theft of a cash machine in a ram-raid.

Police were called to reports of a burglary at the Nisa Local store on Manor Avenue in Sale, Greater Manchester, shortly after 01:00 BST.

A number of suspects attempted to flee in a Ford Transit van with a stolen cash machine before the van collided with three cars, officers said.

The man "tried his chances on foot" before being stopped by a police dog, Greater Manchester Police said.

The cash machine was recovered and the store was badly damaged, but nobody was injured.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and dangerous driving.

He remains in custody for questioning.