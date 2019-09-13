Image copyright GMP Image caption Trainers and shorts were among goods seized at HMP Manchester

Fake goods have been seized in such numbers in Manchester that two articulated lorries were needed to remove them, said police.

Trainers, shirts and shorts "with a significant estimated value" were among items taken from a number of premises in the Strangeways area on Thursday.

Stopping the sale of counterfeit goods was a key part of tackling organised crime, said Ch Insp Kirsten Buggy.

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

"We will not tolerate those who seek to profit in this way and [...] we hope that this action will serve as a warning to others."

Image copyright GMP Image caption The goods had a "significant estimated value"

Image copyright GMP Image caption Two lorries were required to remove counterfeit goods

A police spokeswoman said trading standards officers were involved in the seizure, adding: "A large amount of goods with a significant estimated value were recovered, requiring two articulated lorries to seize and remove them."