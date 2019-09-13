Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Zakari William Bennett-Eko died after being pulled out of the River Irwell in Radcliffe

A father charged with the murder of his baby son, who was pulled out of a river, has appeared in court.

Zak Eko, 22, is accused of killing his 11-month-old son Zakari William Bennett-Eko in the River Irwell in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Mr Eko briefly appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court where he confirmed his name and date of birth.

Emergency crews staff pulled son Zak from the water on Wednesday, but he later died in hospital.

Mr Eko is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mourners have lined a bridge over the river with flowers

Flowers have been left on a bridge across the river in Radcliffe, while Zakari's relatives have paid tribute to him.

The boy's grandfather left a card that read: "To my beautiful grandson. We love you so much RIP."

In an emotional Facebook post, his mother Emma Blood described her son as her "whole world and so much more".