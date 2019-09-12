Zakari Bennett-Eko: Man charged with murder of river death baby
- 12 September 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of an 11-month-old baby who died after being pulled out of a river in Greater Manchester.
Zakari William Bennett-Eko died in hospital on Wednesday after rescuers were called to the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Bury.
Zak Eko, 22, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody, Greater Manchester Police said.
He will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday.