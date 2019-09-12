Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption John Rimmer's family said they have been left "shocked and deeply saddened"

The family of a suspected murder victim in Greater Manchester have described him as a "kind soul" who was "loved by everyone who ever knew him".

John Rimmer, 54, died on 6 September almost a week after suffering serious head injuries. in Rochdale.

A man and a woman, aged 42 and 59, were later arrested on suspicion of assault and released, before police opened a murder investigation.

Relatives said he was "full of passion for people, music and education".

They added: "He was gentle but harsh. He was strong and empathic. He was straightforward and honest.

"He simply knew his role in life was to share love for everything with everyone who walked by his side.

"His son has been extremely brave. The whole family are holding on tight with the help of his wonderful loyal long-term friends."