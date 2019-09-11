Image copyright Google Image caption Chris Naylor helped organise the prom for pupils at Congleton High School in Cheshire

A teacher who hugged and kissed pupils while drunk at the school prom has been banned from the profession.

Chris Naylor drank alcohol and danced "inappropriately" with pupils at the event run by Congleton High School in Cheshire, an investigation found.

He later threatened to publish photos of other teachers drinking at the prom unless the school agreed to let him leave with a financial settlement.

A disciplinary panel banned the 39-year-old from teaching for two years.

A report into his behaviour stated: "Mr Naylor fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

"The findings of misconduct are particularly serious as they include a finding of a lack of integrity."

Mr Naylor had helped organise the Year 11 prom at Cranage Hall on 29 June 2018, the panel heard.

As well as dancing inappropriately, he was seen kissing pupils on the cheek, placing his hands on their waists and hugging them.

'Unacceptable'

He later claimed he had "not eaten a proper meal", meaning the alcohol had a "disproportionate effect" and he had "let his guard down".

The teacher, who was head of year, also said he suffered health issues and had used alcohol to "calm his nerves".

During an investigation he threatened to publish photographs on social media that would "tarnish the school's reputation" unless it agreed to pay him nine months' salary, it was found.

The panel said it had considered not imposing a ban after hearing glowing reports from Mr Naylor's colleagues, describing him as "outstanding" and "excellent".

One fellow teacher said: "Chris Naylor is one of the most passionate teachers I have ever come across."

But the panel concluded his actions had "crossed a line" and amounted to "serious" and "unacceptable" misconduct which could bring the profession into disrepute.

It imposed a prohibition order with the option of a review after two years.