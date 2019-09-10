Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in St Helens Road, Bolton

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died in a car crash.

The 24-year-old victim was a passenger in a BMW which collided with an Audi in St Helens Road, Bolton, at 23:30 BST on Monday.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died shortly afterwards, while three other people were treated for minor injuries.

Two men, aged 23 and 27, are being questioned, police said.

Greater Manchester Police appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Officers particularly want to speak to the driver of a light coloured vehicle which was travelling along St Helens Road just after the crash, before turning left into Plodder Lane.