A 90-year-old woman and a boy aged nine escaped a house fire after a rag soaked in petrol was pushed through the letterbox, police said.

Petrol was poured on the front door of the property in Broom Road, Partington, Greater Manchester before it was set alight at about 05:30 BST on Saturday.

The three occupants, including a 38-year-old man, escaped the house and were treated for smoke inhalation.

Det Con Jane Naylor, of GMP, called it a "cowardly and senseless attack".

"It's unthinkable that someone would target a property in this way - let alone while a vulnerable elderly person and a child were inside."