Image copyright GMP Image caption Christopher Taylor, left, enlisted his brother Brian Ottley, right, to dispose of Maggie Smythe's body

A builder who murdered his ex-partner and dismembered her body has been jailed for a minimum of 24 years.

Christopher Taylor, 40, was found guilty in August of killing Maggie Smythe, 29, in Bolton in January.

Parts of her body were discovered under rubble at the site of a former pub where Taylor had been working, but her head has never been found.

Judge Martin Walsh at Bolton Crown Court told Taylor his actions were "grotesque, heartless and chilling".

Taylor's brother Brian Ottley, 30, was jailed for nine years for helping him dispose of the body.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Maggie Smythe's family said she would "do anything for anyone"

The court heard how Taylor had lured Ms Smythe to a meeting in the early hours of 26 January.

He had claimed that during an argument, he lost his temper and punched her once to the forehead.

Before the trial, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter but the jury unanimously convicted him of murder.

Taylor enlisted the help of his Ottley to dismember and dispose of her body.

Ottley, who was found guilty of assisting an offender, was seen with Taylor visiting the derelict pub on Bury New Road, which Taylor had been renovating into residential plots.

Ms Smythe's leg was later found by a dog walker in Longsight Park but her head and left arm have never been found, Greater Manchester Police said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Maggie Smythe's body was found in a former pub car park

The judge told Taylor he had displayed "a callousness and cold indifference which it was almost impossible to comprehend".

In a statement, the victim's mother Susan Smythe said: "These two monsters deserve everything they get".

Ms Smythe's family said she was "bright and bubbly and a best friend to us all".

"Maggie had her whole life ahead of her. Her loss has changed our lives forever and is something we will never get over," they said.

'Unbearable heartache'

Det Insp David Meeney said Taylor's actions were "nothing short of monstrous".

"Taylor and Ottley consistently manipulated the truth to cover up what happened to Maggie and where they buried her remains.

"They have stripped Maggie's family of the opportunity to lay her properly to rest, which has caused the family unbearable heartache," he said.

He added the force was doing everything it could to find Ms Smythe's remains.